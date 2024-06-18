Backstage Update on WWE In-Ring Return for CM Punk

– As noted, CM Punk indicated in the post-show press conference for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland that he would soon be seeing his doctors “with the idea that I’m going to be cleared.” Fightful Select reports that CM Punk will be ready to return to the ring in time for WWE SummerSlam.

It was initially reported by WrestleVotes that Punk likely wouldn’t be cleared in time for Money in the Bank, but he should be ready to go for SummerSlam 2024 instead. Punk is also advertised for this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Chicago on June 21.

Punk suffered a torn triceps injury earlier this year while competing in the Royal Rumble earlier in January, putting him out of action for the first half of this year. WWE SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday, August 3. The event will be held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.