Backstage Update on WWE Management’s View on Naomi & Sasha Banks Situation

– The WrestleVotes account reported an update on the Naomi and Sasha Banks situation after they walked out on WWE Raw last week. As previously reported, WWE announced on SmackDown last Friday that both women are suspended indefinitely. Michael Cole also remarked that the two “let us all down” during the broadcast.

According to the WrestleVotes report, the situation with Naomi and Sasha Banks is expected “to get worse before it gets any better.” Additionally, while Banks and Naomi have received a great deal of support online from fans and other wrestlers, it is not the same in terms of the WWE management side.

Besides suspending the two former champions, WWE has also pulled Banks and Naomi merchandise from the WWE Shop. Also, their images have been removed from the WWE “Then, Now, Forever” graphic that plays before shows.