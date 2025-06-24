– More details are available on WWE Night of Champions 2025 amid the situation in the Middle East. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran yesterday after twelve days of fighting. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE talent and staff will begin traveling to Saudi Arabia for the currently scheduled premium live event today and tomorrow (June 25).

Additionally, Alvarez later noted how no one on Monday Night Raw last night relating to the conflict in the Middle East. Meltzer responded that the talents were’t “allowed” to talk about the situation. He stated, “No, they weren’t allowed. They weren’t allowed to. They just were not allowed to mention anything on that.”

Meltzer speculated the wrestlers weren’t allowed to address the topic on Raw “because I don’t think they wanted those questions being asked.” He continued, “As far as everything, it’s potentially dangerous. Some people might say, ‘It’s not really that dangerous in Saudi Arabia.’ The flying was dangerous today. There’s a ceasefire, but that came later in the day, but look — there’s always questions about going in the first place.”

As noted, government meetings were held in Saudi Arabia still planning for the show to take place. Based on Meltzer and Alvarez’s latest comments, wrestlers will be starting their travel to the country later today. With regards to the ceasefire, there were already issues with President Trump rebuking Israel for launching airstrikes hours after agreeing to the ceasefire deal with Iran. Trump later criticized Iran and Israel for early violations of the truce on Tuesday (June 24), per Reuters.

Currently, WWE Night of Champions 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, June 28 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.