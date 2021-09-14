Backstage Update On Who’s At Tonight’s WWE NXT Taping, Show Script Has Reportedly Changed A Lot

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has several updates on tonight’s WWE NXT relaunch, which as noted previously, is expected to have a lot of changes in presentation. The show will be headlined by Pete Dunne vs. LA Knight vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a Fatal Four Way Match for the NXT title.

According to Johnson, Kevin Dunn is at the NXT tapings and will personally oversee the USA Network broadcast for the show. As mentioned previously, everything will be referred to as “NXT 2.0” on camera to emphasize the new NXT.

Johnson notes that Triple H is, unsurprisingly, not in attendance after undergoing a recent heart procedure. Former NXT Champion Samoa Joe also reportedly is not backstage for the taping.

Additionally, it’s reported that the NXT show script has changed “a ton” throughout the day, and the atmosphere backstage is being described as “weird” by talent.