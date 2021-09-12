Backstage Update on WWE Opting to Hold King & Queen of the Ring Finals at Crown Jewel 2021

– As previously reported, Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported that WWE will hold King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments in October. Additionally, the finals for both tournaments are slated to take place at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 21. Fightful Select had some more details on WWE choosing Crown Jewel as the event to showcase the finals of the tournaments.

According to Fightful’s update, Andrew Zarian’s report on holding the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring finals at Crown Jewel next month is accurate. WWE sources reportedly don’t feel promoting the women’s matches in Saudi Arabia will be a problem, since they’ve already been able to hold the first women’s match at Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2019. Per those WWE sources, it won’t be a hurdle since they’ve already “broken the barrier.”

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will be held at King Fahd International Stadium on Oct. 21.