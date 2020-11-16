Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Edge At WrestleMania 37

As previously reported, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding a potential Edge vs. Randy Orton match at WrestleMania 37. However, it seems there’s another opponent for Edge that is being discussed by WWE.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, while Edge vs. Orton has been the long-term plan, WWE officials are also discussing the possibility of having Edge square off against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.

“WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edge vs Randy Orton has been the long standing plan, and still is at the moment, the idea of Edge vs The Fiend has been discussed a great deal for the show,” the account wrote.

Edge has been out of action since suffering a torn triceps during his ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ bout against Orton back in June.