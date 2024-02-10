– According to a report by PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE officials are said to be very happy with the work put in by Jade Cargill in the recent Mountain Dew ad she appeared in for the Super Bowl opposite Aubrey Plaza. They think Cargill’s work has added prestige to both Cargill’s reputation along with the WWE as well.

Additionally, WWE is reportedly looking to have Cargill on the SmackDown brand heading into WrestleMania 40 this April. It’s not clear if she will stay on SmackDown following WrestleMania or the post-WrestleMania WWE Draft. However, due to Cargill’s recent publicity from the Mountain Dew commercial, WWE officials reportedly think Cargill would attract more viewers to the WWE product on SmackDown.

WWE has not yet announced what brand Jade Cargill will be on. Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut last month at the Royal Rumble, competing in the women’s Rumble Match.