Backstage Update on WWE Raw & SD Crews’ Travel Plans After Rescheduling of Canada Shows

– As previously reported, WWE had to reschedule the planned Toronto event due to COVID-19 concerns. The event was originally going to be held this Wednesday, December 29. It’s been moved to Sunday, March 27, 2022 instead. This came a short time after the Laval, Quebec event on December 30 was also postponed for similar reasons. PWInsider reports that due to WWE’s Canada events being postponed, the Raw crew will now be traveling home on Wednesday morning. Their next stop will be Atlanta WWE Day, which is scheduled for Saturday, January 1.

Meanwhile, the SmackDown crew will continue with its scheduled live events in Baltimore, Maryland on December 29 at the Royal Farms Arena and on Thursday, December 30 in Buffalo, New York at the Keybank Center. After that, it’s to Atlanta for WWE Day 1 next.