– As previously reported, NJPW star Kazuchika Okada is due to become a free agent early next year when his current contract expires at the end of January, and there is said to be interest in signing him from both AEW and WWE. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that WWE has been interested in Kazuchika Okada in the past, but the company now believes there is “a better chance of getting him now than before.”

However, Meltzer noted that due to the way NJPW structures its wrestlers’ contracts, almost every single wrestler on the company’s roster has a period where their contract is up in January every year, and there is a renegotiation period around that time before they re-up by February. This is said to be the case for most of the roster, with some exceptions.