Backstage Update on WWE Searching for New Summerslam Location That’s Outdoors With Limited Fans

– As previously reported, WWE confirmed last week that Summerslam 2020 won’t be held at Boston’s TD Garden last week. The announcement also stated that “information regarding a new location for the event is forthcoming.” Earlier today, the WrestleVotes Twitter account reported on the current status of WWE searching for a new venue.

Per WrestleVotes, “WWE has looked into hosting SummerSlam within the Northeast at an outdoor location w/ limited fans, and as of now, have found no interested states in allowing that to happen.”

One would assume that the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where the company has held most of its TV and pay-per-view events since the start of the global pandemic, would be the likely replacement location if an outdoor location doesn’t pan out. Also, part of WWE Money in the Bank 2020 was held at WWE’s global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

As of right now, WWE Summerslam 2020 is slated for August 23. Per WWE, the event will stream live on the WWE Network.