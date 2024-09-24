– As previously reported, it’s rumored that WWE SmackDown might change to a three-hour format starting January 3, 2025. During that month, Monday Night Raw will be moving from USA Network to Netflix. It was also reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is in discussions about the runtimes for Raw and SmackDown, but nothing is final as of yet. Dave Meltzer had an update on the possible move to three hours for SmackDown on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer reported on today’s show that while the three-hour SmackDown isn’t a hundred percent done deal, he stated that WWE is “certainly in negotiations” for adding the third hour to SmackDown. He added that it’s a “better than 50 percent chance” that it will happen. Meltzer indicated that WWE is looking to get more money from USA Network and parent company NBCUniversal since the original broadcast deal was for a two-hour edition of SmackDown. He continued, “The original deal was definitely a two-hour, and now they’re discussing a three-hour show.”

Friday Night SmackDown returned to USA Network on September 13 after a five-year run on the FOX Network. WWE has not yet announced that SmackDown will be increasing to three hours in January yet.