Backstage Update on WWE Status of Omos

– Fightful Select has an update on the whereabouts of former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Omos. He hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV or for WWE period since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 5, 2024 edition of SmackDown. Earlier this year, amidst a run overseas for Pro Wrestling NOAH, Omos relinquished his GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, announcing that he’d soon be returning to WWE. However, that return never came.

According to the report, Omos is said to be be uninjured, and he’s reportedly ready to work and perform again in WWE. However, it’s said that he hasn’t been brought up in creative discussions for WWE TV.

Fightful also notes that sources within WWE claimed Omos impressed officials with his run, along with his willingness to work in Japan. Additionally, a source within NOAH informed Fightful that Omos made a good impression with his work there, and the source believes the company would happily have him back there in the future.