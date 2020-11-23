Backstage Update On How WWE Is Getting Talent Involved With Popular Gaming Channel

WWE has been at the center of lots of criticism as of late for its implementation of a new third party policy for its superstars. Fightful Select has an update on some news related to how some talent are being used within the company for one of its biggest gaming platforms.

According to Fightful, Dakota Kai, Jessamyn Duke, Mia Yim, and Shayna Baszler being credited as “Co-Commissioners” on-screen for a recent edition of UpUpDownDown was done for a reason.

Fightful notes that despite speculation that their names being listed was for a bit on the channel, it was actually because they making contributions to the channel with the goal of allowing them to learn the inner workings of the show. This is reportedly being done so that more content can be added to the channel in the future.

The site also mentions that the current plan is for lots of flexibility in terms of allowing talent freedom and creativity for the content, with producers training them on the process for implementing content for the channel.