Backstage Update on ‘Grueling’ TV Taping Schedule for WWE Roster This Week

– It looks like the Superstars of the WWE roster have a long week of TV tapings ahead of them. According to PWInsider, WWE had a long and “grueling” day of taping TV programming yesterday (May 11) at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Filming for the roster yesterday included las night’s Raw, this week’s episodes of Smackdown, 205 Live, and WWE Main Event. Per the report, TV tapings for the shows lasted all day and went well into the evening.

The roster will be back at it again today with another full day of filming TV content. Today’s TV tapings will include next week’s episodes of Raw, Smackdown, 205 Live, and Main Event. This week’s episode of NXT is going to be taped tomorrow (May 13).