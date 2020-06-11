wrestling / News
Backstage Update on WWE Worker Who Tested Positive for COVID-19
June 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Back in April, it was reported that a WWE staff member, who was not an in-ring performer, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This person reportedly did work WrestleMania 36, and WWE informed wrestlers in a memo that there was a positive COVID-19 test. Fightful released an update on the staff member who tested positive back in April.
According to the report, the person who tested positive has “fully recovered” as of several weeks ago. Additionally, this person has been able to return to work. Since that time, there’s been no word of other positive tests for COVID-19 in the company, or Impact Wrestling or AEW for that matter.
As noted, the WWE testing for COVID-19 allegedly only includes temperature readings.
