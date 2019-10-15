Backstage Updates on Usos, Naomi, Luke Harper & Erick Rowan Following WWE Draft

– A new report has details on the status of The Usos, Naomi, Luke Harper & Erick Rowan following the events of the WWE Draft. As noted last night, Rowan was drafted to Raw on Monday’s episode of Raw. According to the site, this is the end of Rowan and Harper as a tag team. Harper returned to WWE television to aid Rowan in his feud with Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns, with the team losing to the babyfaces at Hell in a Cell.

Meanwhile, the Usos and Naomi were not involved in the Draft because currently WWE has no plans for them creatively. The site reports that the Usos were set to return to TV on FOX’s Smackdown premiere, but plans for that were ultimately cancelled. There are no current plans for them, including a potential brand, and no return date. We haven’t seen the Usos since Jimmy Uso’s latest DUI arrest in July, and Naomi has been away from the company due to health and family issues.