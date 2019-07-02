wrestling / News

Backstage Note On Who Is Backstage at WWE Smackdown (POTENTIAL SPOILER)

July 2, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Smackdown Live

PWInsider reports that Sheamus is in San Antonio tonight, the site of WWE Smackdown.

As noted earlier, they’re also reporting that Eric Bischoff is at Smackdown as well.

