– PWInsider reports that there will be a new announce desk design for the broadcast commentators tonight at WrestleMania 41. Also, the English and Spanish broadcast teams will both be set up at ringside for the premium live event.

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that the commemorative take-home Night One chair for WrestleMania 41 features CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns across the back of the chair. The seat portion features Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton and Jey Juso vs. GUnther.

– PWInsider notes that WWE staff are already said to be exhausted already. The report also notes that merchandise lines at the WWE World store have been “insanely long.”

– WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and his wife were at last night’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony. You can see an image of Bischoff in the crowd at the event during the broadcast below: