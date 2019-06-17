WWE News: Backstage Note on WWE Not Wanting Any More Talent to Leave, Reigns vs. Strowman Fastlane 2017 Match Video

– In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Mike and Maria Kanellis signed new five-year deals with WWE, adding that WWE is offering more money now due to the competition. He went on to say that WWE doesn’t want anyone to leave now.

“They want everyone on five year deals now,” Meltzer said. “Because they don’t want anyone leaving.”

Meltzer went on to say that Vince McMahon has been trying to not leave the door open for any competition to get through, and WWE felt as though they had been doing that, but that “the door’s wide open now.”

– WWE has posted the full Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match from WWE Fastlane 2017 to YouTube.