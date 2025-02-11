Backstage WWE Notes, Talent in Orlando Ahead of Tonight’s NXT

– Fightful Select has an update on newly signed WWE talent Jordynne Grace. According to the report, Grace is in Orlando, Florida ahead of tonight’s edition of NXT. She’s said to be available for NXT tonight.

– Fightful also reports that WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green was under the weather last week, but she still made it to Friday Night SmackDown.

– Lastly, Fightful Select notes that former TNA star James Storm was backstage visiting at last night’s WWE Raw in Nashville.