Note on Backstage WWE Reactions & Theories That John Laurinaitis Is Vince McMahon’s “Fall Guy”

As previously reported, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE following allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more. McMahon has denied all allegations and is under criminal investigation. John Laurinaitis, who was also named in the lawsuit, previously sent out a statement through his lawyer that said he was a victim of McMahon as well. Fightful Select spoke with several talents backstage to get their reactions on the latest news.

Many within WWE are not sure who the unnamed executives in the lawsuit could be. One source noted that whoever it was, they were likely “long been gone from WWE.” Another source said that Laurinaitis was likely set up to be McMahon’s “fall guy” and was seen that way since the summer of 2022. However, it was believed he has a “golden parachute” to set him up financially even after he left WWE. The possibility of actual charges is what many believe led to Laurinaitis turning on McMahon.

Talent have not been briefed or told they can’t talk about the lawsuit in the media, as several have already been asked. No other companies are said to be taking part in the investigations, although talent from several US-based companies have been told they can talk about or take part in the investigations if they decide to. One former WWE talent is considering telling their story to the media or possibly taking legal action. Fightful did not provide an identity as they did not have permission to do so.

One source noted that Laurinaitis likely thinks that he is “doing himself favors” by saying management knew about Ashley Massaro, for example, and that proper protocols were followed, but “too many things happened there under his watch.” Fightful noted that they had been in contact with Massaro in March 2019 to set up an interview at Starrcast II in Las Vegas that May. At the time, Massaro was questioning giving more details on being raped on a WWE trip to Kuwait in 2006, but passed away two weeks before Starrcast.