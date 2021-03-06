Backstate Note on Google Searches for Shaq Match on AEW Dynamite

– As previously reported, the tag team match with Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal for last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 1.113 million viewers for the segment. Additionally, Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the Google Search number for the match this week was “not high at all.”

Meltzer added that the matchup didn’t even make the Top 20 for Google Search terms. The match saw Jade Carqill and Shaq ultimately pick up the win over the team of Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.