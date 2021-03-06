wrestling / News
Backstate Note on Google Searches for Shaq Match on AEW Dynamite
March 6, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, the tag team match with Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal for last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 1.113 million viewers for the segment. Additionally, Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the Google Search number for the match this week was “not high at all.”
Meltzer added that the matchup didn’t even make the Top 20 for Google Search terms. The match saw Jade Carqill and Shaq ultimately pick up the win over the team of Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details On WWE Legend Potentially Being AEW’s ‘Hall Of Fame-Worthy’ Signing (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Parker Boudreaux Being Compared To Brock Lesnar
- Note On Why The AEW Tag Team Title Match Is Opening AEW Revolution
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra