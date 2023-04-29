wrestling / News

Bad Bunny Appearance & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

April 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Bad Bunny 5-5-23 Image Credit: WWE

Bad Bunny is set to make an appearance on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE has announced the following for next week’s show, which is the final show before WWE Backlash on May 6th:

* Bad Bunny appears
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross
* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Viking Raiders

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading