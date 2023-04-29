wrestling / News
Bad Bunny Appearance & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
April 28, 2023 | Posted by
Bad Bunny is set to make an appearance on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE has announced the following for next week’s show, which is the final show before WWE Backlash on May 6th:
* Bad Bunny appears
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross
* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Viking Raiders
