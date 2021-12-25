Bad Bunny Considers WrestleMania 37 Win as One of His Biggest Achievements of the Year

– Bad Bunny tweeted on his biggest achievements for 2021, highlighting his match at WrestleMania 37 and also getting Homer and Marge to reconcile on The Simpsons. At WrestleMania 37 earlier this year, the rapper teamed with Damian Priest against John Morrison and The Miz in a tag team match, which they won. You can check out that tweet below.

Bad Bunny wrote, “Among my greatest achievements this year are my victory in WRESTLEMANIA with Damian, and getting Homer and Marge to reconcile White heart # 2021.”