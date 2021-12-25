wrestling / News
Bad Bunny Considers WrestleMania 37 Win as One of His Biggest Achievements of the Year
December 24, 2021 | Posted by
– Bad Bunny tweeted on his biggest achievements for 2021, highlighting his match at WrestleMania 37 and also getting Homer and Marge to reconcile on The Simpsons. At WrestleMania 37 earlier this year, the rapper teamed with Damian Priest against John Morrison and The Miz in a tag team match, which they won. You can check out that tweet below.
Bad Bunny wrote, “Among my greatest achievements this year are my victory in WRESTLEMANIA with Damian, and getting Homer and Marge to reconcile White heart # 2021.”
entre mis mayores logros este año están mi victoria en WRESTLEMANIA con Damian, y hacer que Homero y Marge se reconciliaran 🤍 #2021
— 🇵🇷 (@sanbenito) December 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Alberto El Patron Claimed He Has Footage That Could Get Paige Fired From WWE
- Jim Cornette Complains About Fan Getting Ejected From AEW Dynamite For Transphobic Sign
- Anthony Ogogo Reportedly Had Heat Over Social Media Shots at Jonathan Gresham
- Hook and Cody Rhodes Have Altercation After AEW Tapings (VIDEO)