Bad Bunny On Teaming With Damian Priest At WrestleMania 37: ‘A Moment I’ll Cherish Forever’

Bad Bunny had an impressive performance in his tag team match at WrestleMania 37, and in an exclusive interview with WWE, he discussed working with Damian Priest, his overall experience in WWE, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Bad Bunny on what it was like being in front of fans at WrestleMania 37: “Incredible. Super happy. So many emotions. It’s been so long since we’ve had an audience and for this to be my debut, it was incredible and a dream come true. The fans gave us great energy so we’re really happy.”

On working with Priest: “It was a pleasure. He knows this. It’s been incredible working with him these past few months and learning from his process on how he works. I told him backstage, it was a pleasure and an honor to share this special moment together especially being Latino and from Puerto Rico. It was a pleasure and I’ll remember this forever. A moment I’ll cherish forever.”

On his experience working in WWE: “Incredible. Everyone, the whole roster showed so much respect. They quickly accepted me. They saw that I respected them equally. The coaches. Everyone, the bosses. It was truly a pleasure to work here. I was able to express myself and give my ideas and collaborate with Damian. Overall it was a great experience and WWE treated me really well.”