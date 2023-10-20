Bad Bunny Announces Dates For Tour, WrestleMania 40 Night Two Clear

Bad Bunny has announced the dates for his new tour next year, and WrestleMania 40 night two is an open spot on the calendar. As PWInsider reports, the rap star and sometime WWE performer announced the dates for his Most Wanted tour that kicks off on February 21st in Salt Lake City, Utah and ends on May 26th in Miami.

While Bunny has a performance set for Detroit April 6th, the first night of WrestleMania, he does not have a date for April 7th. WrestleMania is taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field.

It must be said that there is no indication that Bunny will be booked for WrestleMania, only that he has the open spot.