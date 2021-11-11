Bad Bunny Discusses His Favorite Wrestlers, Enjoying His WWE WrestleMania 37 Experience

– Rapper Bad Bunny appeared on The Daily Show this week, and he discussed his WretsleMania 37 match, where he teamed with Damian Priest and beat John Morrison and The Miz. Below are some highlights and a clip from his appearance (via PWInsider):

Bad Bunny on his favorite wrestlers: “I have a couple. Triple H. The Undertaker, but I had been collaborating with, with wrestlers in my songs. Stone Cold [Steve Austin], Ric Flair. So, I think they started to watch and say, who is this guy? At the end, they made me the invitation and they asked me, what are you going to do? I said, I want to fight. They said, ‘Are you sure?’ and I said, ‘Oh, I want to. I want to do it.’ I’m going to do whatever I have to do, you know?”

On enjoying his WrestleMania 37 experience: “Yeah, it was hard, but I enjoyed it. I enjoyed the whole process because I think that was something I needed, you know, because with the pandemic and all the stuff. I dropped three albums but there’s no… I needed that adrenaline. Adrenaline. Yeah.”