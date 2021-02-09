Bad Bunny Helps Damian Priest Pick Up Win on Raw (Clips)

Bad Bunny doesn’t appear to be going away any time soon, showing up on Raw again and giving Damian Priest a hand on Raw. Tonight’s show saw the rapper show up and accompany Priest down to the ring for his match with Angel Garza.

The match ended as Miz and Morrison double came out and attacked Priest. They got sent to the back and Bunny distracted Garza, which allowed Priest to hit the Bell Clap and Reckoning for the win.