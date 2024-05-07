wrestling / News
Various News: Bad Bunny Attends Met Gala, Jerry Lawler Celebration This Weekend
– Rapper and sometime WWE star Bad Bunny was in attendance at last night’s Met Gala. The musician-actor-wrestler was at last night’s gala in New York City, which raises money for Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. You can see a pic and video of the former 24/7 Champion’s appearance below:
Bad Bunny made a memorable statement at the 2024 Met Gala, representing Puerto Rico with a symbolic accessory.pic.twitter.com/jHM90gm8wT pic.twitter.com/wpGfhQRtPW
— Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) May 7, 2024
– A Wrestling Legends Reunion & Jerry “The King” Lawler Celebration is set to take place on Friday and Saturday in Evansville, Indiana. The event will feature appearances by several Memphis Wrestling legends including Austin Idol, Bill Dundee and more, and is described on the event’s Facebook Page as follows:
WRESTLING LEGENDS REUNION is proud to be launching in Evansville, Indiana and will be a one-of-a-kind event.
Many are familiar with the rich wrestling history originating from the Evansville Coliseum and the stars who entertained us on Saturday morning and each Wednesday night.
Now we get to show our appreciation and thank them for the memories during a 2-day event with a VIP show on Friday May 10 and convention Saturday May 11.
Museum style exhibits with legendary, ring-worn items, wrestling artifacts, championship belts, recreated television settings, awards presentation, Wrestling Costume World Championships, photo-ops, autographs, collectibles, LIVE podcasts, Q&A sessions, historic video show and much more.
For the first time ever, the artwork of Jerry “The King” Lawler will be showcased and feature some forgotten treasures and never before seen art pieces in this once-in-a-lifetime event.
A Friday night, limited-seating, VIP roast and celebration of the some Memphis wrestlings greatest stars kicks off the weekend followed by the gathering of wrestling royalty on Saturday.
FRIDAY will 100% sell out (VIP event with limited seats)
SATURDAY is 10am earlybrid entry/11am general admission entry
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Responds to Dax Harwood Calling Him a ‘Stalker’ On Twitter, Says FTR Failed In WWE
- Fumi Saito Calls Kenny Omega’s Rossy Ogawa Comments ‘Baseless,’ Denies Ogawa Sought $30K Per STARDOM Star For AEW
- Hulk Hogan Shares The Greatest Part Of His Wrestling Career
- Piesonas Co-Owner Says It Was Clear As To Why Ric Flair Being Was Asked To Leave Restaurant