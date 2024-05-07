Various News: Bad Bunny Attends Met Gala, Jerry Lawler Celebration This Weekend

– Rapper and sometime WWE star Bad Bunny was in attendance at last night’s Met Gala. The musician-actor-wrestler was at last night’s gala in New York City, which raises money for Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. You can see a pic and video of the former 24/7 Champion’s appearance below:

Bad Bunny made a memorable statement at the 2024 Met Gala, representing Puerto Rico with a symbolic accessory.pic.twitter.com/jHM90gm8wT pic.twitter.com/wpGfhQRtPW — Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) May 7, 2024

– A Wrestling Legends Reunion & Jerry “The King” Lawler Celebration is set to take place on Friday and Saturday in Evansville, Indiana. The event will feature appearances by several Memphis Wrestling legends including Austin Idol, Bill Dundee and more, and is described on the event’s Facebook Page as follows: