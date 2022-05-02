Bad Bunny Announces His New Album Is Coming This Week

WrestleMania celebrity competitor Bad Bunny has a new album coming later this week. Bunny announced that his new album Un Verano Sin Ti will release on May 6th.

The album marks Bunny’s first LP since November 2020’s El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo. There has not been a tracklist announced as of yet.

The rapper, who competed at WrestleMania 37 last year as well as the Royal Rumble, has a busy schedule ahead of him as he is also set to star in El Muerto, a superhero film set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe based on the super-powered luchador who has crossed paths with Spider-Man.