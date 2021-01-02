wrestling / News

Bad Bunny Releases Music Video For ‘Booker T’, Starring Booker T

January 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Booker T

We reported back in November that Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny released a track called “Booker T”, which references the WWE Hall of Famer and includes his catchphrase at the end. Now a music video is out and Booker decided to lend his services to star in it. You can check that out below.

Booker T, Joseph Lee

