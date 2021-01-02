wrestling / News
Bad Bunny Releases Music Video For ‘Booker T’, Starring Booker T
January 2, 2021 | Posted by
We reported back in November that Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny released a track called “Booker T”, which references the WWE Hall of Famer and includes his catchphrase at the end. Now a music video is out and Booker decided to lend his services to star in it. You can check that out below.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Weighs In On Brodie Lee’s Passing, Says Lee Was ‘Destined For Extreme Greatness’
- Brodie Lee Jr. Hits Discus Clothesline On Adam Cole, Teams With Ricky Starks Against Top Flight
- Several WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Passed On New Contracts
- Arn Anderson On Scott Steiner’s Transformation Into Big Poppa Pump, Mike Awesome’s Run In WCW