Bad Bunny Reportedly a Hit Backstage With WWE Wrestlers & Officials, Taking WWE Run Seriously

– Fightful Select released a new report with details on the backstage reception to Bad Bunny in WWE. As previously reported, Bad Bunny has been training at the WWE Performance Center for a likely match at WrestleMania that would potentially involve The Miz or John Morrison.

According to the report, the rapper has been a “hit” backstage, and WWE sources said that Bunny was an easy person to deal with in their interactions. Also, the WWE 24/7 champion was very open about what was needed for him to do last Sunday at Elimination Chamber and the following Monday on Raw. Bad Bunny was reportedly “excited to do business in the future” as well.

A wrestler for the Raw roster who spoke to Fightful stated that Bad Bunny is taking his run in WWE seriously, and the hip-hop star made a “great impression” on the WWE locker room. His time in WWE appears to be viewed as a positive example of a celebrity crossover into professional wrestling.

In terms of his WrestleMania 37 matchup, the plan as of early February was to reportedly have him team with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at the event. The Miz currently holds the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and is slated to defend the title next week on Raw against Bobby Lashley.