Bad Bunny Reveals He’s Rewatched His WrestleMania 37 Match a Hundred Times

– Speaking to Allure, rapper Bad Bunny discussed his fandom for pro wrestling and his WWE match earlier this year at WrestleMania 37. Below are some highlights.

Bad Bunny on how wrestling influenced him: “I had the lucha libre [action figures], but I also had my own character for when my brother and I wrestled on our parents’ bed. I had my entrance music and outfit — a jacket that I took from my dad and underwear that we painted and decorated. We’d play that for hours. Truly, wrestling has influenced me a lot, and I’ve applied that to my career. The style, the importance of having a trademark move or phrase or look, and always remembering the element of surprise. In wrestling, the fans love getting caught off guard. I like to create that same emotion with my music.”

On how he’s re-watched hid WrestleMania match a hundred times: “It was like I died and went to heaven. I’ve never sat to watch a recording of one of my concerts. Never. But my wrestling fight — I’ve watched it a hundred times. For like a week, I would go to bed watching it.”