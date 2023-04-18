wrestling / News
Bad Bunny Set To Appear On Next Week’s WWE Raw
April 18, 2023 | Posted by
Bad Bunny is returning to WWE TV on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced during a promo on tonight’s show that the rapper, who is hosting WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, will appear for the first time since Damian Priest put him though through the broadcast table after he punched Dominik Mysterio.
You can see the promo below:
