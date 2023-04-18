wrestling / News

Bad Bunny Set To Appear On Next Week’s WWE Raw

April 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bad Bunny Dominik Mysterio WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Bad Bunny is returning to WWE TV on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced during a promo on tonight’s show that the rapper, who is hosting WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, will appear for the first time since Damian Priest put him though through the broadcast table after he punched Dominik Mysterio.

You can see the promo below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bad Bunny, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading