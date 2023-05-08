wrestling / News
Bad Bunny Shows Off Damage From WWE Backlash
May 8, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on his private Instagram, Bad Bunny showed off the damage he took to his back in his street fight with Damian Priest at WWE Backlash. There are scrapes and bruises from the bumps he took.
Bunny would eventually win the match after the LWO (including Carlito and Savio Vega) stopped the Judgment Day from interfering.
Bad Bunny shows the bruises he got from last night at #WWEBacklash on his Instagram pic.twitter.com/0C8V7GZsVD
— Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) May 7, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar At Backlash Reportedly Went As Planned, Rumor Killer on Ambulance Spot
- Brock Lesnar Gets a Standing Ovation After WWE Backlash Goes Off the Air (Video)
- More On How Drew McIntyre Feels About WWE With Contract Rumored To End Soon
- WWE Reportedly Changed Plans For Bad Bunny At WWE Backlash