wrestling / News

Bad Bunny Shows Off Damage From WWE Backlash

May 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backlash - Bad Bunny entrance Image credit: WWE

In a post on his private Instagram, Bad Bunny showed off the damage he took to his back in his street fight with Damian Priest at WWE Backlash. There are scrapes and bruises from the bumps he took.

Bunny would eventually win the match after the LWO (including Carlito and Savio Vega) stopped the Judgment Day from interfering.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bad Bunny, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading