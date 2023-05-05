Bad Bunny Slaps Damian Priest At WWE Backlash Press Conference

Things got physical between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at the WWE Backlash press conference on Friday. WWE held the press conference ahead of Saturday’s PPV and it led to Priest and Bunny trading words with Triple H between them.

Priest shoved Bunny at one point and Bunny recovered before the two started jawing at each other again. Bunny then slapped Priest, which led to Triple H holding Priest back.

The two will face off in a San Juan Street Fight at tomorrow’s PPV.