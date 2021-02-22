wrestling / News
WWE News: Bad Bunny Slaps Miz at Elimination Chamber, Dakota Kai Wants Another Women’s Chamber Match
February 21, 2021 | Posted by
– Before The Miz became the new WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber, he ran afoul of Bad Bunny once again. During tonight’s PPV, Bunny was talking with Sonya Deville when Miz came up and mocked Bunny. Bunny noted that he was at least a champion, while Miz wasn’t (at the time). Miz shoved Bunny, only to get slapped as you can see below:
– Dakota Kai took to Twitter to praise the PPV, noting that she hoped to see a women’s Chamber match return next time:
Wow. #WWEChamber was amazing.
Hopefully we don’t miss out on a women’s chamber match opportunity again … I would love to maybe get in there, one day. #evolution
— ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢 𝔊𝔦𝔯𝔩 (@DakotaKai_WWE) February 22, 2021