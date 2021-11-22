Bad Bunny Says He Was ‘Ready For the Hate’ During WWE Run

Bad Bunny had a hell of a run in WWE leading into WrestleMania, but he was fully ready to be hated by the fans if that happened. Vulture did a profile on the rapper, who ended up competing alongside Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. During the feature, he talked about how he knew the WWE fanbase would be skeptical of him.

“They are not Bad Bunny fans,” he said. “They do not listen to reggaeton; they listen to metal. I know they hate me, and I think it’s funny; I love it. I was so ready for the hate.”

Bunny’s work during his feud with Miz and Morrison was well-received by most fans. He also had a run with the WWE 24/7 Championship.