Bad Bunny Wins WWE 24/7 Championship On Raw (Clip)

Bad Bunny is officially a champion in WWE, winning the 24/7 Championship on this week’s Raw. On Monday’s episode, Akira Tozawa pinned R-Truth to win the championship and then celebrated in front of Damian Priest and Bad Bunny. Priest then threw Tozawa into production crates, and Bunny pinned him to win the title.

Tozawa’s brief title reign was his eighth run with the title, ending R-Truth’s 49th title reign at nine days. Bunny’s reign is his first.