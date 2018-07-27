Bad Takes Can’t Stop WWE Evolution

We were promised a historic announcement on Monday night’s edition of Raw from Cincinnati, Ohio. The online scuttlebutt quickly centered on two possibilities, both involving the Women’s Division because every historic announcement Stephanie McMahon makes involves the ladies. Making history is their game, after all. One was a new title, while the other was a new event (WWE Evolution).

Fortunately, it wasn’t a new set of tag team championships. Let’s be honest, WWE hasn’t done a bang-up job with tag teams since…2002? SmackDown had a pretty hot tag scene that year from what I recall. The historic announcement was that WWE Evolution, the first ever all-women’s PPV, will take place on October 28 at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

My take? Cool. As somebody that has typed a larger percentage of words about women’s wrestling than the average IWC blowhard, it’s great to see WWE doing something like this. There’s no guarantee it’ll be the greatest show of all time, or even a particularly good show, but It’ll be something different. Variety is the spice of life. I don’t find WWE doing this especially surprising either. They’ve been moving further in this direction for awhile, and a PPV event is the natural next step.

For some reason, I didn’t think this would be an especially controversial development. I should have known better, as everything is polarizing these days. There were three complaints that kept popping up over & over again. I don’t give much merit to any of them, but we need to look at them since this is the state of discourse in 2018.

It’s Not The First

Sorry to burst the WWE's bubble, but TNA/IMPACT did several Knockouts Knockdowns PPV's several years ago. Impact was first. — Joe Tisone (@BrooksideRaider) July 24, 2018

I guess I just imagined all those All Women's PPVs put on by Shimmer, IMPACT WRESTLING and a bunch of other companies over the years. According to Stephanie, this will be the FIRST ONE EVER! #WWE wouldn't bullshit us, right? #RAW — Thorias Unlimited (@theRealFK9) July 24, 2018

Stephanie’s insistence that it was the first ever all-woman PPV event got a lot of flack from people that had seen other ones. Impact Wrestling fans reminded us that the company put on Knockouts Knockdown from 2013 to 2017. Independent wrestling fans were all offended that SHIMMER & Shine Wrestling didn’t get credit for doing the all-woman thing first, even if their events are iPPV. Meanwhile, I was sitting over here wondering why none of these people remembered the LPWA’s Super Showdown, or even WOW Unleashed.

I also wonder why everybody’s so surprised that WWE would promote Evolution this way. WWE has always treated their events as the only ones that matter, which any promotion that ran the world would do. It doesn’t behoove them to promote this other riff-raff. Most of their fans don’t know anything about Knockouts Knockdown. Hell, most Impact fans didn’t bother with Knockouts Knockdown, or most of the One Night Only shows. I know for a fact that Larry Csonka is the only person that watched all of them. With all due respect to SHIMMER & Shine, PPV carries a certain gravitas that iPPV doesn’t. Even being on the WWE Network guarantees that more eyeballs will see Evolution than anything SHIMMER or Shine produced.

Maybe WWE Evolution isn’t THE FIRST ALL-WOMEN’S PPV IN WRESTLING HISTORY. But on the scale of lies told in 2018, this one ranks pretty low. Not worth getting upset about. Simma down.

What About The Men?

Yes, this is really a thing.

Arguing that men aren’t treated fairly in professional wrestlingis a tough sell. Pretty much everybody ever pushed as a top star in the history of the business was a man. Women were rarely used in major wrestling promotions from the 1960s through most of the 1990s, and the ones that were weren’t all that good. We’ll never know just how much havoc Fabulous Moolah created behind the scenes, but we can say that she produced a shitty era of women’s wrestling.

Now, I’m not a WWE insider by any means. So my feeling that this event was founded in part due to the fact that WWE is holding several events in Saudi Arabia, where the female Superstars aren’t allowed to compete, is based on nothing more than a gut feeling. It seems to make sense though, right? Every Saudi Arabia event in the immediate future is going to be an all-male Superstar event. WWE decided that was ok when they took the money. To their credit, they’ve found another way to feature their women on their own stage.

Do you really want to see an all-man show? WWE Network has plenty of cards from the 1970s & 1980s for your perusal. There’s also every New Japan Pro Wrestling event & most Ring of Honor shows. Plenty of options out there, fellas.

Too Much Advertising

I love my homies at offtheteam.com. They know it. But they’re being some negative nellies about this whole thing, and their reasoning is sketchy. At least in my book. Their complaint was that there was way too much time spent putting over the idea of WWE Evolution & when it’s taking place. My take on this…duh?

One of my main gripes with WWE these days is that they typically do a poor job of building events. How often do these monthly PPVs sneak up on us while we completely forget there’s one until the last minute? Extreme Rules was one of those shows I forgot was a thing until three different websites wanted predictions.

When WWE really cares about an event, such as WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble, the Greatest Royal Rumble or SummerSlam, they hammer it into our heads. Which makes sense. It’s a business. They’re selling these shows & they want us to buy them. When it’s a new idea for them, they really need to send the message. That’s why almost everybody else on the show mentioned how excited they were about the event. It usually made sense too. Braun Strowman would be excited for his Mixed Match Challenge partner, Alexa Bliss.

All the top guys putting the event over tells the WWE Universe that it’s a big deal. They won’t do it this much every week, but on the night of a historic announcement it makes sense for everybody to be talking about it. Had everybody ignored it, people would complain that WWE didn’t do enough to follow up after the big announcement.

The idea of complaining about WWE trying to make something important is weird to me. Unless, of course, you don’t agree with what they think is important. Which is fine. It’s perfectly ok to not be excited at all about WWE Evolution. Maybe you don’t like the roster. Perhaps you think the booking will suck. Maybe you’re just not a women’s wrestling person, and there’s nothing that can change that.

All we’ll ask is that you leave us alone for one night. Tweet about something else. It’ll be a Sunday night in October, so there will be football and plenty of TV shows to watch & comment on. Some of us have been waiting for this for years, and you’re not going to be able to ruin it with your bad takes. Maybe WWE will end up ruining it, but we won’t know until it happens.

For now, I’ll be optimistic and assume it’ll be good times.