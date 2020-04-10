wrestling / News

Baltimore Arena Officially Not Hosting Money in the Bank

April 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Money In the Bank 2020

It’s not a big shock, but the WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV will not take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore as originally planned. The venue has officially announced that the PPV, which takes place on May 10th, has been canceled in terms of their venue. Ticket holders will be able to get refunds at the original point of purchase.

The event seems likely to take place at the WWE Performance Center, but WWE has yet to confirm that news. The announcement came with the following video from WWE addressing the postponement of live events:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Money in the Bank, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading