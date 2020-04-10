Baltimore Arena Officially Not Hosting Money in the Bank

It’s not a big shock, but the WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV will not take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore as originally planned. The venue has officially announced that the PPV, which takes place on May 10th, has been canceled in terms of their venue. Ticket holders will be able to get refunds at the original point of purchase.

The event seems likely to take place at the WWE Performance Center, but WWE has yet to confirm that news. The announcement came with the following video from WWE addressing the postponement of live events: