Bamboozle Festival Cancelled, Was Set To Feature GCW Shows

April 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Game Changer Wrestling GCW Brett Lauderdale logo Image Credit: GCW

The Bamboozle Music Festival, which was set to feature several GCW shows, has reportedly been cancelled. NJ.com reports that the festival’s return was canceled after it was refused permits by Atlantic City. According to the report, organizers for the festival failed to submit necessary paperwork by the deadline.

The three-day festival was set to take place from May 5th through the 7th. No word yet on whether GCW will be moving the events to another venue.

