Bandido Announced For PWG 2022 Battle of Los Angeles

Bandido is the latest edition to the PWG 2022 Battle of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Wednesday night that the PWG Champion is the eighth competitor to the tournament, as you can see below.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles takes place in Los Angeles (go figure) on January 29th and 30th. Bandido joins Jack Cartwheel, Daniel Garcia, Black Taurus, Lio Rush, Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, and JONAH in the tournament.