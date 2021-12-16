wrestling / News
Bandido Announced For PWG 2022 Battle of Los Angeles
Bandido is the latest edition to the PWG 2022 Battle of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Wednesday night that the PWG Champion is the eighth competitor to the tournament, as you can see below.
The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles takes place in Los Angeles (go figure) on January 29th and 30th. Bandido joins Bandido, Jack Cartwheel, Daniel Garcia, Black Taurus, Lio Rush, Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, and JONAH in the tournament.
Bandido is the eighth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 16, 2021
