Bandido Will Require Another Surgery On Previously Broken Wrist

Back in June, Bandido broke his wrist during an AEW Rampage taping and it required surgery. As of last month, it was said that he was a few weeks away from being cleared to return. However, it seems the luchador has experienced a setback. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Bandido will now require a second surgery on his wrist.

This is said to be because the bones didn’t heal properly. Bandido had been “ready to come back” before the setback was revealed. Now he likely won’t be back until the spring, if the healing process for this surgery takes as long as the last one.