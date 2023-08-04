Bandido Exits Big Lucha Promotion In Mexico, Reportedly Had Falling Out With Owner

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bandido is no longer involved with Big Lucha, a promotion in Mexico, after reportedly having a falling out with the owner. An angle was done to write him out of storylines.

There were some that thought he owned the company, and while the company wanted people to think that, he did not. All he owned was a share of the gym that Big Lucha operates out of.

The report notes that Bandido and the owner of Big Lucha had issues over the direction of the promotion. Bandido wanted to get others to leave and start up a new promotion but that didn’t happen as the wresters sided with the “people who paid them.” Several wrestlers were upset that Bandido got his brother Gravity a shot in AEW but didn’t push for anyone else. He claimed that he tried but AEW wasn’t interested. They think he got his brother a full-time job even though Gravity has not been announced as signed to AEW yet.