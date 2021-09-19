Bandido Issues Apology After Booking Travis Banks For Big Lucha Event

Bandido has issued a statement apologizing after he booked Travis Banks, who was among those named in the #SpeakingOut movement, for his Big Lucha show. As previously reported, the ROH star and Big Lucha held a show on September 16th from his gym, which aired on YouTube and which Ian Riccaboni said may released on ROH HonorClub with English commentary. Among those participating was Banks, who was released by WWE from NXT UK after Millie McKenzie accused him of misconduct. Banks was part of a battle royale during the show.

Bandido posted to Twitter, writing:

“On behalf of Big Lucha & Bandido’s Gym I want to apologize for my mistake yesterday. I don’t want to give any excuses. I am learning the difference between being a wrestler who just plays a small part of an event & being the person who is responsible for everything that happens when it’s my show. I accept responsibility & sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended. I promise to do better in the future.”