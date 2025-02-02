wrestling / News
Bandido Makes Return on Tonight’s Episode of AEW Collision
February 1, 2025 | Posted by
Bandido made his return on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, showing up to confront Chris Jericho and the Learning Tree. This is the second time Bandido has returned to confront Jericho. He did so at ROH Final Battle, but suffered a concussion. He arrived tonight to help The Outrunners, who the Learning Tree attacked after the match.
Bandido RETURNS!
Watch #AEWCollision on @tntdrama & @SportsonMax@IAmJericho | @bountykeith | @TheCaZXL | @bandidowrestler pic.twitter.com/BKjsKRgacl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2025
BANDIDO IS BACK AND SAVES THE OUTRUNNERS!#AEWCollision is on TNT and @sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/yfNSrkJ1UA
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 2, 2025
More Trending Stories
- More Details On TNA Wrestling Allegedly Offering Lower Deals To Wrestlers on Roster
- Another Major Superstar Rumored for Return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns Reveals They Sometimes Couldn’t Find Jon Moxley During The Shield Days
- Backstagae Update on Possible Names & Surprise Entrants for WWE Royal Rumble