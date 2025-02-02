Bandido Makes Return on Tonight’s Episode of AEW Collision

Bandido made his return on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, showing up to confront Chris Jericho and the Learning Tree. This is the second time Bandido has returned to confront Jericho. He did so at ROH Final Battle, but suffered a concussion. He arrived tonight to help The Outrunners, who the Learning Tree attacked after the match.

BANDIDO IS BACK AND SAVES THE OUTRUNNERS!#AEWCollision is on TNT and @sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/yfNSrkJ1UA — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 2, 2025