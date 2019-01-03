Bandido Making ROH Debut at Tapings This Weekend

– Ring of Honor has announced matches for this weekend’s TV taping, including Bandido’s debut with the company. The taping takes place on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia, and has the following matches set:

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. Chuckie T and Beretta

* Future ROH TV Championship Match On the Line: Silas Young vs Eli Isom

* Bandido vs. Mark Haskins

* David Finlay vs. Tracy Williams

Also appearing: Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Kelly Klein, The Kingdom, Villain Enterprises (PCO, Brody King, Marty Scurll), Dalton Castle and The Boys, Flip Gordon, Juice Robinson, Kenny King, Shane Taylor, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin, PJ Black, Cheeseburger and Luchasaurus.