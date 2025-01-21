Bandido Recalls His First Match Taking Place In a Jail

Bandido’s first wrestling match took place in an actual jail, and he recently recalled the matter. The AEW star revealed on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) that his first match took place in a jail in Mexico and noted that it went quite well, all things considered.

“That was very good, you know?,” Bandido said (per Fightful). ” he prisoners were very kind with us.”

He continued, “Well, you know, that was a problem because in Mexican jails, they need to put some… I don’t know how do you say… (Stamp?) Yeah, stamp. But it’s invisible stamp. So we put some water on our hair and some oil and we erase.”

Bandido faced Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle and revealed afterward that he suffered a concussion.