Bandido Reflects on His Eventful 2018, Talks Signing With ROH

– Bandido spoke with Wrestlezone’s Angel Garcia for a new interview discussing his digning with Ring of Honor, his appearance at All In and more. Audio and highlights are below:

On his 2018: “They are all blessings when someone does things right, and they give it their all, only good things come. It has been a year of changes, gratifying things, and I’m grateful that the American fans have taken me in as one of their favorites.”

On how he felt coming out at All In: “Nerves mostly, hoping I do everything right, and taking in the crowd, thank God, the crowd is good to me, specifically the crowd here in Chicago, has embraced me and I’m extremely grateful to them, I love coming here, AAW, the event in the Sears Center, I love the Chicago crowd.”

On how he signed with Ring of Honor: “I think, that one has opportunities and offers that may only come once in a lifetime. Fortunately, my trainer Ultimo Guererro always taught me something very important, even outside of Lucha Libre; that there are three ways of thinking. The first you act with your head. The second you act with your heart, the third you act out your ass [laughs], I haven’t acted irrationally, because all I’ve had has been blessings. At the same time, I’ve also not thought with my head, because if that was the case, I would probably be in the largest company in the world, not to name, names. But I’ve always made decisions with my heart, choosing to act in terms of what will fulfill me, compliment me and overall make me happy and continue having fun. I think this was a giant step in my career, and I’m so excited about signing with ROH.”

On the design of his mask: “The character of Bandido, actually came to me from Liga Elite, they gave me that gimmick, at first, I didn’t like it, but over time I came to love it. I designed my mask, and my mask maker, Alan Reyes, he is the one that helped me perfect the mask, basing it on the design of Hayabusa. He had a unique mask compared to everyone else. I styled the Bandido mask with that in mind.”